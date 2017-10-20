Paula Creamer announces season-ending wrist surgery

Paula Creamer’s trials with her left wrist have now resulted in her cutting her 2017 season short.

Creamer announced via Instagram on Friday that she had undergone season-ending wrist surgery. The 31-year-old sprained a tendon during Evian Championship week last month, and withdrew from the tournament during the first round after an “excruciating” experience dealing with the injury.

That remains Creamer’s last competitive round to date.

In her announcement, Creamer noted that her wrist woes actually go back two years and that little improvement since the episode in Evian convinced her to opt for surgery.

PC update!!! 😘😘 A post shared by Paula Creamer Heath (@paulacreamer1) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Creamer, a 10-time winner on the LPGA, struggled in 2017. She posted just one top 10 and only made the U.S. Solheim Cup team (where she’s a regular) after Jessica Korda withdrew due to a forearm injury and Captain Juli Inkster had to replace her with her alternate pick (Creamer).

Creamer did seize on the opportunity, though, going 3-1 that week.