Tee times, pairings: 2017 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, Round 3

Here are the third-round tee times and pairings for the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges at The Club in Jeju Island, Korea. (Note: All times Eastern)

• • •

FRIDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 8:30 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 8:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Paul Casey, Seung-Yul Noh
  • 8:50 p.m.: Russell Henley, Charl Schwartzel, K.J. Choi
  • 9 p.m.: Jason Day, Jinho Choi, Keegan Bradley
  • 9:10 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Tony Finau, Wesley Bryan
  • 9:20 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, K.T. Kim
  • 9:30 p.m.: Pat Perez, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Stewart Cink
  • 9:40 p.m.: Anirban Lahiri, Brian Harman, Nick Taylor
  • 9:50 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Thomas Pieters, Robert Streb
  • 10 p.m.: Branden Grace, Ollie Schniederjans, Kyle Stanley
  • 10:10 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Chez Reavie, Whee Kim
  • 10:20 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman
  • 10:30 p.m.: Luke List, Lucas Glover, Scott Brown

OFF TEE NO. 10

  • 8:30 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Morgan Hoffmann
  • 8:40 p.m.: Danny Lee, Jung-Gon Hwang, Hyungjoon Lee
  • 8:50 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley, Chris Stroud
  • 9 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Kelly Kraft, Graeme McDowell
  • 9:10 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Rod Pampling, Camilo Villegas
  • 9:20 p.m.: Young-Han Song, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Sung Kang
  • 9:30 p.m.: Jonas Blixt, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn
  • 9:40 p.m.: Kevin Na, Sangmoon Bae, Adam Scott
  • 9:50 p.m.: Jeunghun Wang, Gavin Kyle Green, Chad Campbell
  • 10 p.m.: Cheng Tsung Pan, Junghwan Lee, Ryan Ruffels
  • 10:10 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Seunghyuk Kim, Xander Schauffele
  • 10:20 p.m.: Grayson Murray, J.B. Holmes, Cody Gribble
  • 10:30 p.m.: Jim Herman, Gyu Min Lee

