Ron Balicki Scholarship to be awarded starting in 2018

The Ron Balicki Scholarship will be awarded for the first time in the spring of 2018, continuing the memory of one of golf journalism’s most renowned figures.

Balicki, who passed away in 2014, covered college and amateur golf for Golfweek for over 30 years, serving as a transformational figure for those beats. As Golfweek’s Jeff Babineau put it in a 2014 tribute to Balicki’s life, the senior writer was “a beacon of radiant light who shone on college and amateur golf for 30 years.”

Balicki came to be known as “Wrong Ron,” a nickname he picked up after making errant football picks as a newspaper writer and editor in Fort Walton Beach in the 1970s and early ’80s. The moniker stuck with him, though, throughout his golf writing career, and Balicki’s embracing of that nickname was a testament to his ability to laugh at himself.

On top of the scholarship, Balicki will be honored posthumously in May as a 2018 Memorial Golf Journalism Honoree.

The Ron Balicki Scholarship is for aspiring journalists and honoring a man who made such an impact on the game with his writing.

In 2010, Balicki was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame – becoming the first non-coach to earn that honor. He also won several state and national awards, including the Golf Writers Association of America’s Best Column in 1998

The first Ron Balicki Scholarship will be awarded with a $2,500 grant for the winning student. For the 2018-19 academic year, $5,000 will be awarded.

The scholarship is open to any college/university students at the undergraduate or graduate level or high school journalists. You can nominate a journalist for consideration here.