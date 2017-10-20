Seung-Yul Noh will begin mandatory two-year military service next month

This week’s CJ Cup at Nine Bridges will likely be the final PGA Tour start for South Korean Seung-Yul Noh before he begins his two-year military service.

Noh reportedly announced this week that he is planning to begin his service, which is required for all Korean males aged 18-35, in November. Noh shot 7-over 79 in Round 1 of the CJ Cup but bounced back with a 7-under 65 on Friday. He’s currently at even par and T-36 through 36 holes.

Fellow Korean Sangmoon Bae completed his two-year stint over the summer and recently returned to competitive golf. The two-time PGA Tour winner missed the cut in his first event back and is T-56 at the CJ Cup.

Noh made the cut in 15 of 31 starts last season and had three top-10s, finishing T-8 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, T-8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T-5 at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 26-year-old won the 2014 Zurich Classic, before it moved to a team format, and finished a career-best 35th in the FedEx Cup standings that season.

Noh will be eligible for the Major Mandatory Obligation extension assuming he returns to competition after his service for the 2019-20 season.