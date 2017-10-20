Shin, Ji co-lead at Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Jenny Shin shot a 5-under 67 for a share of the lead with Eun-Hee Ji after the second round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship on Friday.
Shin offset a pair of bogeys with seven birdies at Miramar Resort and Country Club.
First-round leader Ji made a pair of bogeys and two birdies early, but birdied the par-5 18th for a 71.
The leaders are at 7-under 137, one ahead of Brittany Altomare, who carded a 68.
Su Oh of Australia was in sole possession of fourth place after she eagled the 18th to complete the day’s lowest score of 66 that also included two bogeys and six birdies.
Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu fired a 68 to move into contention at 3-under 141.
Sung Hyun Park, the LPGA rookie of the year, continued to struggle and shot a 73.
