Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Texas A&M still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Athletics

Texas A&M still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Men

Texas A&M still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

After a huge surge to No. 1, Texas A&M isn’t budging in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll.

The second regular season poll (and third overall) is out, and the Aggies remain on top. Despite playing without Cameron Champ, a senior who made a name for himself at the U.S. Open and was on the U.S. Walker Cup squad, Texas A&M has won its first three events of the season.

Alabama rises to No. 2 after a recent win. Preseason No. 1 Oklahoma State drops once again, moving down to No. 3.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Texas A&M (18) 570 1
2 Alabama (4) 540 4
3 Oklahoma State (1) 537 2
4 Georgia Tech 496 6
5 Oklahoma 481 7
6 Kentucky 420 9
7 Auburn 415 11
8 Baylor 396 7
9 Wake Forest 389 3
10 Florida 381 5
11 Vanderbilt 361 12
12 LSU 351 19
13 Texas Tech 278 10
14 Stanford 265 NR
15 Kent State 257 13
16 Clemson 200 NR
17 Arkansas 171 16
18 California 149 NR
19 Colorado State 99 NR
20 Santa Clara 96 NR
21 North Carolina 95 NR
22 Marquette 68 22
22 UCLA 68 NR
24 Missouri 65 18
25 Arizona State 50 15

Dropped From Ranking: BYU (No. 21), Duke (No. 17), Florida State (No. 24), Illinois (No. 14), USC (No. 23), St. Mary’s (Calif.) (No. 25), Texas (No. 20)

Others Receiving Votes:  Florida State, 47; Tennessee, 43; Texas, 39; Illinois, 30; Duke, 26; USC, 16; North Florida, 15; Penn State, 15; BYU, 13; Kansas, 10; Wyoming, 3; Colorado, 2; St. Mary’s (Calif.), 2; Georgia Southern, 1; South Carolina, 1

, , , College, Men

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home