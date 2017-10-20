Texas A&M still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

After a huge surge to No. 1, Texas A&M isn’t budging in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll.
The second regular season poll (and third overall) is out, and the Aggies remain on top. Despite playing without Cameron Champ, a senior who made a name for himself at the U.S. Open and was on the U.S. Walker Cup squad, Texas A&M has won its first three events of the season.
Alabama rises to No. 2 after a recent win. Preseason No. 1 Oklahoma State drops once again, moving down to No. 3.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Texas A&M (18)
|570
|1
|2
|Alabama (4)
|540
|4
|3
|Oklahoma State (1)
|537
|2
|4
|Georgia Tech
|496
|6
|5
|Oklahoma
|481
|7
|6
|Kentucky
|420
|9
|7
|Auburn
|415
|11
|8
|Baylor
|396
|7
|9
|Wake Forest
|389
|3
|10
|Florida
|381
|5
|11
|Vanderbilt
|361
|12
|12
|LSU
|351
|19
|13
|Texas Tech
|278
|10
|14
|Stanford
|265
|NR
|15
|Kent State
|257
|13
|16
|Clemson
|200
|NR
|17
|Arkansas
|171
|16
|18
|California
|149
|NR
|19
|Colorado State
|99
|NR
|20
|Santa Clara
|96
|NR
|21
|North Carolina
|95
|NR
|22
|Marquette
|68
|22
|22
|UCLA
|68
|NR
|24
|Missouri
|65
|18
|25
|Arizona State
|50
|15
Dropped From Ranking: BYU (No. 21), Duke (No. 17), Florida State (No. 24), Illinois (No. 14), USC (No. 23), St. Mary’s (Calif.) (No. 25), Texas (No. 20)
Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, 47; Tennessee, 43; Texas, 39; Illinois, 30; Duke, 26; USC, 16; North Florida, 15; Penn State, 15; BYU, 13; Kansas, 10; Wyoming, 3; Colorado, 2; St. Mary’s (Calif.), 2; Georgia Southern, 1; South Carolina, 1
Comments