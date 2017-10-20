Texas A&M still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

After a huge surge to No. 1, Texas A&M isn’t budging in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll.

The second regular season poll (and third overall) is out, and the Aggies remain on top. Despite playing without Cameron Champ, a senior who made a name for himself at the U.S. Open and was on the U.S. Walker Cup squad, Texas A&M has won its first three events of the season.

Alabama rises to No. 2 after a recent win. Preseason No. 1 Oklahoma State drops once again, moving down to No. 3.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Texas A&M (18) 570 1 2 Alabama (4) 540 4 3 Oklahoma State (1) 537 2 4 Georgia Tech 496 6 5 Oklahoma 481 7 6 Kentucky 420 9 7 Auburn 415 11 8 Baylor 396 7 9 Wake Forest 389 3 10 Florida 381 5 11 Vanderbilt 361 12 12 LSU 351 19 13 Texas Tech 278 10 14 Stanford 265 NR 15 Kent State 257 13 16 Clemson 200 NR 17 Arkansas 171 16 18 California 149 NR 19 Colorado State 99 NR 20 Santa Clara 96 NR 21 North Carolina 95 NR 22 Marquette 68 22 22 UCLA 68 NR 24 Missouri 65 18 25 Arizona State 50 15

Dropped From Ranking: BYU (No. 21), Duke (No. 17), Florida State (No. 24), Illinois (No. 14), USC (No. 23), St. Mary’s (Calif.) (No. 25), Texas (No. 20)

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, 47; Tennessee, 43; Texas, 39; Illinois, 30; Duke, 26; USC, 16; North Florida, 15; Penn State, 15; BYU, 13; Kansas, 10; Wyoming, 3; Colorado, 2; St. Mary’s (Calif.), 2; Georgia Southern, 1; South Carolina, 1