Texas Wesleyan new No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Texas Wesleyan is the new No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll despite earning just three of 10 first-place votes.

The Rams displace Oklahoma City (six first-place votes) from No. 1 after the team’s recent win at the Coastal Collegiate Classic. Dalton State, ranked second, also earned a first-place vote.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Texas Wesleyan (3) 240 2 2 Dalton State (1) 238 3 3 Oklahoma City (6) 235 1 4 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 212 5 5 South Carolina-Beaufort 176 14 6 Northwestern Ohio 175 8 7 Keiser 172 6 8 Victoria 170 10 9 British Columbia 164 8 10 Coastal Georgia 159 7 11 Wayland Baptist 157 4 12 Rocky Mountain 152 NR 13 Taylor 135 15 14 William Woods 112 13 15 Cardinal Stritch 97 11 16 Our Lady of the Lake 85 22 17 Arizona Christian 79 12 18 Corban 76 23 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 59 NR 20 Oregon Tech 48 17 21 Lewis-Clark State 47 NR 22 Morningside 35 NR 23 Lindsey Wilson 29 23 23 Freed-Hardeman 25 NR 25 William Penn 22 NR

Dropped from Ranking: Bellevue (No. 20), Grand View (No. 16), The Master’s University (No. 18), Mount Mercy (No. 21), Southeastern (FL) (No. 25), William Jessup (No. 19)

Others Receiving Votes: Bellevue, 18; The Master’s University, 16; Point, 14; William Jessup, 13; Culver Stockton, 12; Marymount (Calif.), 9; Southeastern (Fla.), 9; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; University of the Cumberlands, 7; Grand View, 7; William Carey, 7; SCAD Savannah, 5; Webber International, 5; Kansas Wesleyan, 4; Reinhardt, 4; St. Ambrose, 4; Northwestern (Iowa), 3; Columbia College, 2; Lawrence Tech, 2; Loyola-New Orleans, 1; Mount Mercy, 1