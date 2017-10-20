Texas Wesleyan new No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Texas Wesleyan is the new No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll despite earning just three of 10 first-place votes.
The Rams displace Oklahoma City (six first-place votes) from No. 1 after the team’s recent win at the Coastal Collegiate Classic. Dalton State, ranked second, also earned a first-place vote.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Texas Wesleyan (3)
|240
|2
|2
|Dalton State (1)
|238
|3
|3
|Oklahoma City (6)
|235
|1
|4
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|212
|5
|5
|South Carolina-Beaufort
|176
|14
|6
|Northwestern Ohio
|175
|8
|7
|Keiser
|172
|6
|8
|Victoria
|170
|10
|9
|British Columbia
|164
|8
|10
|Coastal Georgia
|159
|7
|11
|Wayland Baptist
|157
|4
|12
|Rocky Mountain
|152
|NR
|13
|Taylor
|135
|15
|14
|William Woods
|112
|13
|15
|Cardinal Stritch
|97
|11
|16
|Our Lady of the Lake
|85
|22
|17
|Arizona Christian
|79
|12
|18
|Corban
|76
|23
|19
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|59
|NR
|20
|Oregon Tech
|48
|17
|21
|Lewis-Clark State
|47
|NR
|22
|Morningside
|35
|NR
|23
|Lindsey Wilson
|29
|23
|23
|Freed-Hardeman
|25
|NR
|25
|William Penn
|22
|NR
Dropped from Ranking: Bellevue (No. 20), Grand View (No. 16), The Master’s University (No. 18), Mount Mercy (No. 21), Southeastern (FL) (No. 25), William Jessup (No. 19)
Others Receiving Votes: Bellevue, 18; The Master’s University, 16; Point, 14; William Jessup, 13; Culver Stockton, 12; Marymount (Calif.), 9; Southeastern (Fla.), 9; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; University of the Cumberlands, 7; Grand View, 7; William Carey, 7; SCAD Savannah, 5; Webber International, 5; Kansas Wesleyan, 4; Reinhardt, 4; St. Ambrose, 4; Northwestern (Iowa), 3; Columbia College, 2; Lawrence Tech, 2; Loyola-New Orleans, 1; Mount Mercy, 1
