Thomas falls to T-4 behind Luke List with 74 at The CJ Cup

Here is a recap of the second round of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges at Nine Bridges Golf Club in Jeju Island, South Korea:

LEADING: A rough second day for Justin Thomas paved the way for Luke List. Thomas followed up an opening 9-under 63 with a 2-over 74 to drop to 7 under and two back. List, meanwhile, birdied his final two holes (Nos. 8 and 9) for a bogey-free 67. That moved him to 9 under and one clear of the field.

List is 32 years old and in search of his first PGA Tour win. He had a runner-up and another top-three finish in his 2016-17 campaign. List earned $1,813,219 on Tour last year, beating his previous best season on Tour by over $1 million.

CHASING: Lucas Glover is T-2 at 8 under after matching List’s 67 and Scott Brown is also 8 under after a 70. Thomas is tied for fourth at his 7-under mark. Cameron Smith also finds himself 7 under. Marc Leishman and Patrick are among those T-6 at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: It may’ve been a tough round for JT, but this was absolutely magical.

QUOTABLE: “Anytime you get a bogey-free you are really happy about it. The wind was tricky but I was able to save par a lot and play solid in the back nine.” – Luke List, via the Associated Press

SHORT SHOTS: Ollie Schniederjans is tied for 10th at 5 under. … Pat Perez is 4 under and T-15, still cruising along after last week’s win. … Jason Day follows up a promising 68 with a 74 to drop to T-24 at 2 under. … Xander Schauffele posts an 82 out of nowhere to plummet 52 spots to 72nd at 7 over.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage Friday night and early Saturday morning from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Eastern. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.