A routine drop for Scott McCarron got weird Friday in Round 1 of the PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

McCarron was 1-under through 17 and received a free drop near the 18th green. That’s where it all went wrong.

Tough break. Scott McCarron receives a 1-shot penalty after accidentally dropping club and moving ball. pic.twitter.com/4bAs6Onafy — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 20, 2017

The understandably-frustrated McCarron made bogey on the hole to finish with an even-par round of 72 at The Country Club of Virginia. Rocco Mediate, David Toms, Joe Durant and Bernhard Langer co-lead at 5 under after Round 1.