West Florida retains top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is no longer a unanimous No. 1, but the team is still on top.

The Argonauts garnered 14 of 19 first-place votes in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll, thanks to two early wins. Their third (and most recent) event produced a runner-up.

Florida Southern, the defending national champions, captured that recent title at the Copperhead Championship to earn the second-most first-place votes and rank third. Lynn earned the remaining first-place vote and sits second.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 West Florida (14) 446 1 2 Lynn (1) 443 2 3 Florida Southern (4) 426 3 4 Nova Southeastern 391 5 5 Florida Tech 364 6 6 Newberry 338 8 7 Chico State 307 15 8 Columbus State 297 10 9 Limestone 282 7 10 Cal State-Monterey Bay 269 14 11 Saint Leo 223 10 12 Lee 219 16 13 Barry 183 4 14 Texas A&M Commerce 180 NR 15 Lander 159 23 16 Simon Fraser 145 20 17 Sonoma State 143 NR 18 Colorado-Colorado Springs 141 18 19 Arkansas Tech 119 12 20 Cal State-San Marcos 115 NR 21 South Carolina-Aiken 105 9 22 North Alabama 74 17 23 St. Edward’s 70 NR 24 Central Missouri 66 19 25 California Baptist 60 13

Dropped From Ranking: Central Oklahoma (No. 21), Grand Valley State (No. 24), Missouri-St. Louis (No. 22), Rollins (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 59; Central Oklahoma, 56; Grand Valley State, 56; Valdosta State, 51; Coker, 42; Missouri-St. Louis, 39, Wayne State (Mich.), 34; Lincoln Memorial, 26; Colorado School of Mines, 22; Indianapolis, 21; Arkansas – Fort Smith, 20; Regis, 20; Saginaw Valley State, 15; Barton, 12; Rollins, 12; Cal State-East Bay, 10; Georgia Southwestern State, 10; Clayton State, 9; Colorado Christian, 9; Oklahoma Christian, 9; Winona State, 9; Lindenwood, 8; Colorado State-Pueblo, 6; Flagler, 6; Missouri Western State, 6; Concordia (Ore.), 5; Georgia College, 5; Lincoln, 5; Minnesota State-Mankato, 5; Delta State, 4; Dallas Baptist, 3; Erskine, 3; Harding, 3; Stanislaus State, 3; Hillsdale, 2; St. Mary’s (Texas), 2; Bellarmine, 1; UC San Diego, 1; Ferris State, 1