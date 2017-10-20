West Florida retains top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is no longer a unanimous No. 1, but the team is still on top.
The Argonauts garnered 14 of 19 first-place votes in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll, thanks to two early wins. Their third (and most recent) event produced a runner-up.
Florida Southern, the defending national champions, captured that recent title at the Copperhead Championship to earn the second-most first-place votes and rank third. Lynn earned the remaining first-place vote and sits second.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Nov. 17. Here’s a full look at the Oct. 20 regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|West Florida (14)
|446
|1
|2
|Lynn (1)
|443
|2
|3
|Florida Southern (4)
|426
|3
|4
|Nova Southeastern
|391
|5
|5
|Florida Tech
|364
|6
|6
|Newberry
|338
|8
|7
|Chico State
|307
|15
|8
|Columbus State
|297
|10
|9
|Limestone
|282
|7
|10
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|269
|14
|11
|Saint Leo
|223
|10
|12
|Lee
|219
|16
|13
|Barry
|183
|4
|14
|Texas A&M Commerce
|180
|NR
|15
|Lander
|159
|23
|16
|Simon Fraser
|145
|20
|17
|Sonoma State
|143
|NR
|18
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|141
|18
|19
|Arkansas Tech
|119
|12
|20
|Cal State-San Marcos
|115
|NR
|21
|South Carolina-Aiken
|105
|9
|22
|North Alabama
|74
|17
|23
|St. Edward’s
|70
|NR
|24
|Central Missouri
|66
|19
|25
|California Baptist
|60
|13
Dropped From Ranking: Central Oklahoma (No. 21), Grand Valley State (No. 24), Missouri-St. Louis (No. 22), Rollins (No. 25)
Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 59; Central Oklahoma, 56; Grand Valley State, 56; Valdosta State, 51; Coker, 42; Missouri-St. Louis, 39, Wayne State (Mich.), 34; Lincoln Memorial, 26; Colorado School of Mines, 22; Indianapolis, 21; Arkansas – Fort Smith, 20; Regis, 20; Saginaw Valley State, 15; Barton, 12; Rollins, 12; Cal State-East Bay, 10; Georgia Southwestern State, 10; Clayton State, 9; Colorado Christian, 9; Oklahoma Christian, 9; Winona State, 9; Lindenwood, 8; Colorado State-Pueblo, 6; Flagler, 6; Missouri Western State, 6; Concordia (Ore.), 5; Georgia College, 5; Lincoln, 5; Minnesota State-Mankato, 5; Delta State, 4; Dallas Baptist, 3; Erskine, 3; Harding, 3; Stanislaus State, 3; Hillsdale, 2; St. Mary’s (Texas), 2; Bellarmine, 1; UC San Diego, 1; Ferris State, 1
