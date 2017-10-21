VIDEO: Justin Thomas hits cart path-aided 461-yard drive

Justin Thomas may be plenty long off the tee, but he got some help on this one.

The 24-year-old fired a third-round 70 at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges to move back into a share of the lead, and he did it with flare. Thomas had five birdies on the round, none more fascinating than this one at the par-512th at Nine Bridges Golf Club.

He actually didn’t hit a stellar drive there – clearly Thomas hit it right of his target – but sometimes there is good fortune in golf.

Thomas’ lackluster drive ended up going 461 yards – yes, 461 – after a humongous bounce forward off the cart path. This is so beautiful to watch:

Again, Thomas clearly got some help here. But that drive distance is still awesome.

This hole plays 598 yards and Thomas had 137 yards in for his second. Or 129, maybe. Either way, that is tough to fathom.

129* in… but who is counting anyway 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 21, 2017

Honestly, Thomas missed a good shot at an eagle here. But that drive is still something special.