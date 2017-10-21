Justin Thomas surges back on top for 54-hole co-lead at CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Here is a recap of the third round of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges at Nine Bridges Golf Club in Jeju Island, South Korea:

LEADING: Maybe this is Justin Thomas’ week after all. Following an odd 63-74 start to the week, Thomas fired a more steady third-round 70 to move from two back to a tie for the lead at 9 under. He’s there alongside Scott Brown, who fired a 71 to put himself in a 54-hole co-lead.

Thomas opened the week with a three-shot lead thanks to that 63 but faltered in the second round. The following day included a double bogey and a bogey in a three-hole stretch, but he made no more mistakes and posted five birdies on the round. That included one at the last.

Brown birdied 15 and 18 to finish the day tied for the lead.

Thomas is looking for an early victory to build on a sensational 2016-17 season in which he won five times. Beown is seeking his second Tour victory.

CHASING: Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri sit in a tie for third at 7 under. Three more (Lucas Glover, Cameron Smith and Whee Kim) are T-5 at 6 under. Luke List, the 36-hole leader, is T-8 at 5 under after a third-round 76. Ben An is also at that number after a Saturday 67.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Thomas wins again here. Honestly, not a really well-executed shot, but this result is just too fantastic.

QUOTABLE: “You can’t put it into words, but I know for a fact I played better today than I did on Thursday when I shot 9 under. It’s just so hard out here, I’ve never played a place where the wind swirls as much as it does here.” – Justin Thomas

SHORT SHOTS: Jason Day follows up a 74 with a 71 and sits tied for 16th at 3 under. … Patrick Reed fires a 76 to plummet to a tie for 20th at 2 under. … Pat Perez, last week’s winner, falls to T-24 at 1 under after a 75. … Charles Howell III shoots 78 to drop 18 spots to T-28 at 1 over. … Meanwhile, Adam Scott moves up 28 spots to that T-28 position after a 70. … Graham DeLaet has withdrawn after a 70-80 start.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage Saturday night and early Sunday morning from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Eastern. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.