Tavistock Collegiate Invitational 2017 Preview

The Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, annually boasting one of college golf’s top fields, returns this weekend at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Fla.

The action commences Sunday, with seven of the top-20 teams in the country in the field.

LSU, ranked seventh, is the highest rated team in the field. Four others in the top 12 are also at Isleworth (No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 11 Florida, No. 12 Texas Tech).

The Gators will attempt to defend their title as will Florida senior Alejandro Tosti, who medaled here at 8 under in 2016.

Below is the full primer on what to expect:

• • •

What: Tavistock Collegiate Invitational

Where: Isleworth Golf and Country Club, Windermere, Fla.

When: Oct. 22-24

Format: 54-hole stroke play

Field: