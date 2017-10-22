Eun-Hee Ji wins Taiwan Championship for 1st LPGA title in 8 years

Eun-Hee Ji fired a 7-under-par 65 to win the Taiwan Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA title since the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open.

Ji, who had a six-stroke lead heading into the final round, carded seven birdies to finish at 17-under 271, six strokes ahead of Lydia Ko, who also closed with a 65.

“I’m so happy and excited because I haven’t won for the past eight years,” said Ji. “So I was waiting for this moment for so long, so I’m super happy right now.”

Ji’s six-stroke margin of victory ties the largest of the 2017 season, joining the previous mark set by Mirim Lee at the Kia Classic.

Ko birdied her last two holes.

“I’ll still take a birdie on the finishing hole,” said Ko. “When I was on 17 tee I said I want to finish with two birdies, and I was able to do that. I played really solid today.”

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu also shot a bogey-free 65 to move into a tie for third place with Lizette Salas and Carlota Ciganda. Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. LPGA Tour rookie of the year, shot a 71 to finish well back at 5 over while defending champion Ha Na Jang was a further stroke behind after closing with a 68.

LPGA Tour veteran Jenny Shin, who started the final round tied for second, struggled with the conditions and fell into a tie for 14th after a 73.