Leona Maguire again chooses Duke, drops out of final stage of LPGA Q-School

Leona Maguire got what she came for. The top-ranked amateur won’t move on to the final stage of LPGA Q-School, despite finishing tied for ninth in the second stage. Maguire came to Venice, Fla., to earn Symetra Tour status for the 2018 season. Now that she has it, she will return to Duke to complete her senior season. Maguire dropped out of the final stage in 2016 as well.

“My team always comes first,” said Maguire, who won the ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M as the collegiate Player of the Year for a second time last spring. “I’ve always wanted to get my Duke degree and I have a plan of what I’m going to do. Come here this week, get Symetra status and then be ready to go in May after graduation. It makes this week a little bit easier.”

Arizona State’s Linnea Strom told the LPGA she does plan to participate in the final stage. The junior from Sweden helped the Sun Devils win the 2017 NCAA Championship last May. Strom finished tied for fifth at Plantation Golf and Country Club.

Georgia Hall, No. 40 in the Rolex Rankings, topped the field at 12-under 276. The English star played in the final group at this year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open and was a breakout star on Annika Sorenstam’s European Solheim Cup team.

Hall, who has played the entirety of her career as a Ladies European Tour member, closed with a 68 on the Bobcat Course to win by two strokes.

The top 80 and ties out of the field of 190 advanced to the final stage at LPGA International Nov. 30-Dec. 3, where the top 20 players will earn tour cards.

Other current college players who finished inside the cutline include USC’s Muni Hi and Robynn Ree, as well as Alabama’s Cheyenne Knight and Lakareber Abe, Krystal Quihuis of Arizona, Georgia’s Jillian Hollis and Maddie McCrary of Oklahoma State.