VIDEO: NCAA champ Braden Thornberry uses golf club to knock football through uprights

Ole Miss may have a dilemma on its hands.

The men’s golf team boasts the reigning NCAA individual champion in Braden Thornberry, but it appears he’s caught between his love for two sports: golf and folf.

What is folf? It’s a combination of football and golf, and a game Tornberry is a natural at. Ole Miss beautifully captured his agonizing decision between those two sports here:

What if I told you, this is the greatest @30for30 you will ever see? 👀@tberrygolf made a sacrifice for the game he loved. #ItsNotYourFolf pic.twitter.com/r6qvBA2j23 — Ole Miss Men's Golf (@OleMissMGolf) October 18, 2017

OK … so yeah, obviously this is a joke. And the Rebels crafted it to perfection with this masterful “30 for 30 trailer.” (Special props to the “tears” from Thornberry and Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy, whose strong acting chops should be noted here.)

Thornberry did partake in some folf Saturday, though. The NCAA champ was on hand for the LSU-Ole Miss game to sign autographs and meet fans.

Stop by Gate 16, inside The Vaught to meet National Champion @tberrygolf and get an autograph! #HottyToddy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cAHwZb7pTU — Ole Miss Men's Golf (@OleMissMGolf) October 21, 2017

He then went on the field to show off his folf skills, and yeah he’s pretty good:

Life of @tberrygolf: Getting a hole in 1 before breakfast and a little folf action after dinner ⛳️🏈🏌🏻 pic.twitter.com/U3F2axhR69 — Ole Miss Men's Golf (@OleMissMGolf) October 22, 2017

But Thornberry’s true calling is still golf. He recently broke the school record for most individual wins in a career and then added on another, making it nine in his time at Ole Miss. By the way, Thornberry is still early in his junior season.

He’s currently No. 5 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and certainly seems like he’ll have a chance to earn the Haskins Award presented by Stifel again after winning it for the 2016-17 season.

If all that doesn’t tell you how good he is at golf, Thornberry made a hole-in-one on Saturday morning as well.

How about a hole in 1 to start your day off @tberrygolf !! #folf 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gzCCBWLtE0 — Ole Miss Men's Golf (@OleMissMGolf) October 21, 2017

Golf, folf, whatever it is, everything is coming up roses for Braden Thornberry.