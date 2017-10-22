VIDEO: NCAA champ Braden Thornberry uses golf club to knock football through uprights

Ole Miss may have a dilemma on its hands.
The men’s golf team boasts the reigning NCAA individual champion in Braden Thornberry, but it appears he’s caught between his love for two sports: golf and folf.
What is folf? It’s a combination of football and golf, and a game Tornberry is a natural at. Ole Miss beautifully captured his agonizing decision between those two sports here:
OK … so yeah, obviously this is a joke. And the Rebels crafted it to perfection with this masterful “30 for 30 trailer.” (Special props to the “tears” from Thornberry and Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy, whose strong acting chops should be noted here.)
Thornberry did partake in some folf Saturday, though. The NCAA champ was on hand for the LSU-Ole Miss game to sign autographs and meet fans.
He then went on the field to show off his folf skills, and yeah he’s pretty good:
But Thornberry’s true calling is still golf. He recently broke the school record for most individual wins in a career and then added on another, making it nine in his time at Ole Miss. By the way, Thornberry is still early in his junior season.
He’s currently No. 5 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings and certainly seems like he’ll have a chance to earn the Haskins Award presented by Stifel again after winning it for the 2016-17 season.
If all that doesn’t tell you how good he is at golf, Thornberry made a hole-in-one on Saturday morning as well.
Golf, folf, whatever it is, everything is coming up roses for Braden Thornberry.
