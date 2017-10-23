Lindsey Weaver grabs LPGA card after boyfriend Tom Lovelady earns PGA Tour spot

Lindsey Weaver locked up her LPGA card five weeks after boyfriend Tom Lovelady graduated to the PGA Tour. Weaver finished seventh on the Symetra Tour money list on the strength of a late-season victory at the Symetra Tour’s Guardian Championship. (The top 10 on the Symetra Tour earn LPGA cards.)

Weaver’s extra motivation came from Lovelady, who earned his PGA Tour card for the 2017-18 season on Sept. 3 via the Web.com Tour Finals money list.

“It kind of pumped me up a little bit,” said Weaver, an Arizona grad who had only a $28 cushion in front of 10th on the money list heading into the event.

Lovelady, a 2016 Alabama grad who is roommates with Justin Thomas, birdied the final hole at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship to graduate to the next level. His first stop to celebrate? Garden City, Kan., where Weaver was competing on the Symetra Tour.

Both players were rookies on their respective tours this season and on the bubble for earning their cards most of the year. Lovelady carded five top-10 finishes and Weaver had 11.

“He always says the right things to me,” said a smitten Weaver.

Together they make the perfect player. Lovelady led his tour in birdies and putting and was third in driving distance. Weaver ranked third in driving accuracy, third in greens in regulation and second in birdies.

One thing is certain for 2018: Date nights on the road will be staged in much better locations.