Tiger Woods brings back the stinger(!) in latest swing video

Tiger Woods was recently cleared to resume full golf activities with no restrictions. And we mean, NO restrictions.

The 41-year-old posted yet another swing video on social media Monday. He previously offered footage hitting driver. He has also posted videos of himself hitting iron shots and pitching.

But all of that was just window dressing to … wait for it … THE STINGER!

The Tiger Stinger is back!

Oh boy, we’re getting excited! And look at that twirl as well!

OK, now to get back down from that … a reminder: Woods hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February. He then underwent a fourth back surgery in April.

But he has been ramping things up of late.

And Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent, indicated last week that the 14-time major champion has experienced no pain in his ramp up in recovery.

There remains no timetable for return for Woods, but nostalgia is certainly high after this latest offering.