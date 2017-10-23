Top-ranked Oklahoma State comes back to win Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Final leaderboard

The preseason national title favorites will finish the fall 33-2 in head-to-head competition. Not bad.

Oklahoma State earned its second win in three fall starts Sunday, firing a 14-under 274 at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta, Ga., to come from 10 behind to win the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

The Cowboys finished the week 27 under to outlast Texas by three shots. Overnight 36-hole leader Wake Forest came in with a closing 1-over 289 to place third at 22 under.

Freshman Matthew Wolff led the way for Oklahoma State in the final round. He started Sunday eagle-birdie and closed birdie-birdie to post a 5-under 67 and jump to solo second at 12 under. Zach Bauchou, a junior, birdied his first four holes of the round on his way to a 4-under 68 and a T-5 finish at 8 under.

Viktor Hovland fired a 69 to place T-12 at 5 under. Hayden Wood could only manage a tie for 63rd at 5 over but came up with a huge 70 in the final round. Nick Heinen (T-44, even par) posted a final-round 72.

Doug Ghim, a Texas senior, took the individual title at 13 under. Ghim went 66-67-70 and made a clutch birdie at 17 to secure his win. Even a bogey at the last (a par 5) couldn’t prevent the Arlington Heights, Ill., product from earning his second college victory.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, has finished its fall schedule and now enters the winter likely looking fondly on its own two wins.

The Cowboys are hosting the NCAA Championship this season and were Golfweek’s preseason No. 1. Oklahoma State is currently No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, and that was before factoring in this win.

The field at the Golf Club of Georgia included five of the top six teams in the country: No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 4 Georgia Tech, No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 Wake Forest.

The Aggies, who entered the event undefeated in three fall starts, finished ninth at 13 under. The defending national champion Sooners sat in last (15th) through 18 holes but rallied to a T-11 showing.

The Yellow Jackets tied for fourth at 18 under.

The runner-up Longhorns entered the event ranked 28th.