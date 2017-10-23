Trey Winstead making a name for himself at LSU

Live scoring

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Six years ago, Trey Winstead attended the 2011 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek and walked closely behind LSU’s John Peterson in the fairway as Peterson shot his way to the individual title. Four years later at The Concession Club, Winstead was again on hand as the Tigers captured the NCAA team crown and took part in the celebration that ensued on the 18th green after Ben Taylor holed the winning putt.

Being the coach’s son certainly has its perks.

“He’s had a front-row seat to it all,” said Chuck Winstead, Trey’s dad and now in his 13th season as head coach of LSU. “For me, those are the type of moments where kids realize that it’s attainable. … It’s not something that you just read about and see on the internet and on television. You know the guys who accomplished it, you know the work ethic behind what they did, and I think that’s made a big difference in Trey’s development.”

Trey, now a 19-year-old freshman for the Tigers, is finally putting those experiences to the test. He’s yet to miss a tournament this fall and already has a pair of top-10s, tying for 10th at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate and sharing fifth at the David Toms Intercollegiate. Through 36 holes of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth, he’s T-7.

“I feel pretty comfortable,” Trey said. “I already knew what to expect because I’ve heard a bunch of stories and paid attention to what my dad and the team have been doing. It’s really cool now to be a part of it.”

Trey was 6 years old when Chuck got the job at his alma mater. Even before that moment, Trey knew where he wanted to go to college.

“I bleed purple and gold,” Trey said.

As he grew, Trey learned to love the game of golf, too – just like his dad. At junior tournaments, Trey would finish playing and then rush to find his dad, who would sometimes be scouting another player in the field.

“That was the first time I met them, at the Louisiana State Junior when I was 13,” LSU sophomore Philip Barbaree said. “I had known Coach Winstead, but I didn’t know Trey, and one day (after Trey finished) he came with Coach and watched me play.”

Chuck didn’t need to recruit Trey to Baton Rouge, but he still looked like a hunter with his trophy buck when Trey officially signed his national letter of intent to play for LSU. For Chuck, he would finally get to coach his boy. And Trey would finally get to play for the program he had grown up around.

“We’ve been loving every minute of it,” said Jennifer Winstead as she watched her husband and son in action at Isleworth.

Chuck remembers one time when Trey was in middle school and Trey rode along in the team van on the way to a tournament. Trey sat next to Peterson, who thought it’d be funny to offer up some ill-advised life advice to the naïve youngster.

“You don’t have to do homework,” Peterson tried to convince Trey. “Your dad’s the coach. You’ll be fine.”

Luckily, Trey didn’t buy it, though Chuck still gets a chuckle out of telling the story. Moments like that are what he cherishes.

“He’s grown up around Smylie Kaufman, Stewart Jolly, all these guys who have come through the program,” Chuck said, “and he’s been able to watch their development, from a close range, and learn what it takes to be a competitive golfer. … It’s been priceless to some degree. The fact that I love my alma mater and I’ve had the chance to coach there. And then to have two sons, and one of them loves golf, and he’s developed into a player who can help the program. That’s pretty special.”

As for the best advice Chuck has given Trey?

“Be yourself,” Trey said. “Don’t try to be anyone else.”

Trey has taken that to heart. Which is why back home in Baton Rouge, he’s not the coach’s son, or Chuck’s boy, or Winstead’s kid.

He’s Trey. And he’s already making a name for himself in purple and gold.