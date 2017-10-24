Dustin Johnson and friends take flight before 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Hao Tong Li tried to put a scare into Hideki Matsuyama on the eve of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions tournament – also dubbed “Asia’s Major.”

Johnson, Stenson and Li were suspended in mid-air far above Shanghai skyline atop a hotel above the watching gaze of defending champion Matsuyama – who kept his feet firmly on the ground and his grip firmly on the tournament’s trophy.

It was all done in the name of good old-fashioned tourney promotion.

The action was directed by Beijing-born contemporary artist Li Wei who specialises in gravity-defying imagery with the use of metal wires and scaffolding.

This year’s tournament features 15 of the world’s Top 20 players at Sheshan International Golf Club.

“I’ve heard it said I am on the rise, but this is pretty extreme! I have great memories of winning here in 2013 and as always in Shanghai, it’s going to be very competitive, but also a lot of fun,” Johnson said.

Matsuyama added that he got a big boost from his win here last year. “This tournament was the catalyst for the best twelve months of my career.”

HSBC Champions boasts the toughest qualification criteria of all the World Golf Championships, with the majority of the field qualifying only by winning a key tournament on their Tours or by being ranked in the world’s top 50.