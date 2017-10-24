Nike improves comfort, traction with Lunar Control Vapor 2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nike aims for comfort and traction with the new Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2, combining Articulated Integrated Traction with even more cushion and support.

The spikeless AIT was introduced in 2016 on the Nike Flyknit Elite and used again on the Nike Lunar Control Vapor. The Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2 adds more focus on comfort, as full-length Lunarlon foam has been enhanced and a new sockliner has been added.

“I spend an enormous amount of time on my feet day-in and day-out while on the golf course,” said Rory McIlroy, who collaborated on the Lunar Control Vapor 2, in a media release. “That shoe exceeded all of my expectations in terms of comfort.”

The shoe’s biggest aesthetic change is the inclusion of the new NikeSkin upper, which offers lateral support and minimizes stretch.

“The Lunar Control Vapor 2 is testament to our continued success of comfort and traction, with the perfect blend of stability and natural motion,” said Gentry Humphrey, Nike vice president of profile sports footwear, in the media release. “AIT continues to provide maximum ground traction while allowing the outsole to articulate in a motion that mimics the natural movement of the human foot.”

The Lunar Control Vapor 2 in a white/black/red colorway becomes available Oct. 28 at nike.com in limited quantities. Three more colorways for men (wolf grey/blue fury, white/black and black/white) and three for women (white/black, black/metallic silver and white/blue fury) will be available Nov. 4 at nike.com and select retailers for $175.