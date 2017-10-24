Pebble Beach to host 2023 U.S. Women's Open, 2027 U.S. Open

One of golf’s most iconic and beautiful courses has another future U.S. Open appearance locked up and is also adding on something new.

The USGA announced Tuesday that Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links will host the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2027 U.S. Open.

This will be the first time Pebble Beach hosts the Women’s Open, which will be contested from June 1-4 in 2023.

“We are incredibly proud to bring the U.S. Women’s Open to Pebble Beach for the first time,” said Diana Murphy, president of the USGA. “The USGA is committed to bringing our championships to golf’s greatest venues and the opportunity to have the best players in the world, female and male, compete at this iconic course will provide a fantastic showcase of the game. Our friends at the Pebble Beach Company have always been wonderful partners and we are excited for all of our upcoming championships with them.”

The 2027 edition of the U.S. Open, to be contested June 17-20, will mark the seventh time Pebble Beach has hosted that event. The course has previously hosted the U.S. Open in 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000 and 2010.

Among the winners of those U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach were Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

Pebble Beach is also already set to host the U.S. Open in 2019. It will also host the U.S. Amateur for the fifth time next year.

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open and 2027 U.S. Open will mark the course’s 14th and 15th times hosting a USGA championship. Pebble was also the site of the 1977 PGA Championship, which means the track will have played hosted to eight men’s major championships by the time 2027 is done.

“Pebble Beach Golf Links is a national golf treasure,” and Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “The commitment from their hardworking and dedicated staff and the support of the Monterey Peninsula region as well as our faith that Pebble Beach will consistently challenge the best players in the game, make it an ideal venue to host USGA championships for years to come.”

• • •

Here’s a look at all confirmed future U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open sites:

U.S. Open

2018: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y. 2019: Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links

Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links 2020: Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y. 2021: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South), San Diego, Calif.

Torrey Pines Golf Course (South), San Diego, Calif. 2022: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

The Country Club, Brookline, Mass. 2023: The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club

The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club 2024: Pinehurst (N.C.) No. 2

Pinehurst (N.C.) No. 2 2025: Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club

Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club 2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y. 2027: Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links

U.S. Women’s Open

2018: Shoal Creek (Ala.)

Shoal Creek (Ala.) 2019: Country Club of Charleston (S.C.)

Country Club of Charleston (S.C.) 2020: Champions Golf Club (Cypress Creek), Houston, Texas

Champions Golf Club (Cypress Creek), Houston, Texas 2021: The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif.

The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif. 2022: TBD

TBD 2023: Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links