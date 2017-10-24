PHOTOS: 2017 Tavistock Collegiate Invitational

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Here is a look at images from the 2017 Tavistock Collegiate Invitational:

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA;West Virginia’s Max Sear hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; California’s Kaiwen Liu hits his drive on the first hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Fredrik Nilehn from Texas Tech hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Kyler Tate of Central Florida hits a bunker shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Jose Montano of North Carolina hits from a bunker win the fifth hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; California’s Collin Morikawa lines up his putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Gordon Neale of Florida lines up his putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; West Virginia’s Etienne Papineau (right) discusses his tee shot with assistant coach Jay Woodward on the eighth hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Illinois Brendan O’Reilly (left) talks with coach Mike Small before he hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Dylan Meyer waits to tee off on the first hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Florida’s Gordon Neale stretches before he hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Sebastian Crampton from California hits his drive on the first tee during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; LSU’s Jacob Bergeron hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Augusta’s Olof Gunnarsson hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Florida’s Alejandro Tosti hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Theo Humphrey of Vanderbilt reacts to a lip out putt on the 16th green during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2017; Windermere, FL, USA; Action during the second round of the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

