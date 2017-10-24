VIDEO: 8-year-old golfer with cerebral palsy competes with one-armed swing

Meet Jackson Merriss. The 8-year-old boy was born prematurely and doctors weren’t sure he’d survive, much less walk or talk some day.

According to a Greenville Online story, the Easley, South Carolina native has beaten the odds in more ways than one. Merriss and twin brother, Caden, were diagnosed in-womb with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome. Jackson also had a blood infection shortly after he was born and was left with cerebral palsy following surgery.

Jackson began swinging a plastic golf club as soon as he could walk and now competes in US Kids Golf using only his left arm. He plays for at least an hour every day and competes in tournaments on weekends. Jackson’s father, Todd Merriss, said he finished 5th out of 20 kids in a Drive, Chip & Putt competition.

Check out Jackson’s impressive swing and putting stroke below, courtesy of the Arizona Republic.