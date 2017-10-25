Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions in China? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
• • •
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. He won in the FedEx Cup playoffs, has won in China, and never really is very far off form, is he?
- Also like: Daniel Berger (T-11 and T-2 the last two years), Patrick Cantlay (he finally has a card in hand), and Henrik Stenson (T-2 here last year). And Phil Mickelson didn’t go all the way to China to see the Great Wall; he wants Ryder Cup points.
- Sleeper: Bill Haas. Six starts in China, four times T-21 or better, and a pair of top 10s.
- DraftKings bargain: Richie Ramsey ($7,000). Former U.S. Amateur champion from Scotland has been on a steady run since his tie for second at the Irish Open this summer.
- Fade: Kiradech Aphibarnrat. We love the Rat, and yes, this will be painful for Brentley Romine, de facto president of the U.S. BarnRat Fan Club, to read, but he simply hasn’t played well in four starts in this event, never finishing better than T-30.
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Past winner here and is well rested after a nice performance at the Presidents Cup.
- Also like: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day and Matthew Fitzpatrick. Hideki won’t finish outside the top 10 this week. I like how Day is gaining momentum and feel as if a victory is right around the corner for the Aussie. Fitzpatrick has a good track record at this event.
- Sleeper: Ross Fisher. Great form with two runner-up finishes entering this week. Also was T-6 here last year. Good formula.
- DraftKings bargain: Richie Ramsay ($7,000). Not a lot to choose from at the bottom, but Ramsay seems the safest bet. Watched him play well at Royal Birkdale last July. He’s not afraid of the big stage.
- Fade: Charl Schwartzel. Hasn’t found the top 10 since Memphis.
• • •
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Hideki Matsuyama. A promising T-5 in Malaysia indicates Matsuyama seems to be getting out of his recent slump. And he does so arriving at a course that he torched on his way to a seven-shot win last year.
- Also like: Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm. The Aussie showed his rough performance at East Lake was a fluke in an otherwise strong run of form when he made it to a playoff (where he lost) for the title in South Korea. Keep on that hot hand a week later, especially as Leishman has top 20s in all three trips to this event since 2012. Rahm missed the cut in Spain last week on the European Tour, but his form had been way too good previously to jump off now. Some might after that result, but, like Leishman, I saw it as a fluke.
- Sleeper: Haotong Li. His tie for seventh two years ago at this event, in his home country, was inspiring. Li’s not entering this week on incredible form but nothing too bad either – and certainly better than what he had coming into this event in 2015. His game is in good enough shape and he’ll have home crowd support. That’s a nice combo.
- DraftKings bargain: Brandon Stone ($7,000). A lot of good rounds in his last three starts and he’s yet another South African stalwart in the making. At this price, you can’t get much more than that.
- Fade: Xander Schauffele. He’ll be fine long term, but last week brought a strange 82-78-76 finish to the tournament. As good as Schauffele is, I don’t see a turnaround from that this fast.
Comments