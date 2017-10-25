Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions in China? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. He won in the FedEx Cup playoffs, has won in China, and never really is very far off form, is he?

• • •

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Past winner here and is well rested after a nice performance at the Presidents Cup.

• • •

Kevin Casey