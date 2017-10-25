Ian Baker-Finch says Tiger Woods 'looks fit and strong'

Tiger Woods can add Ian Baker-Finch to the growing list of golf types offering positive reviews of his piecemeal comeback.

Baker-Finch Wednesday weighed in with his impressions of Woods, who hasn’t played competitively since checking out of the Dubai Classic in February, tweeting that Woods “looks fit and strong.”

“Tiger played yesterday at Medalist GC he looks fit and strong and swing looks very good to me,” Baker-Finch posted.

Like Woods has done with several social media posts in recent weeks, Baker-Finch left his followers hanging in terms of further details or any sort of analysis on which parts of Woods’ game are returning quicker than others.

Here is a quick chronological recap of Woods detailing his return to the golf via social media:

Dr. gave me the ok to start pitching pic.twitter.com/tboq1L3Xdn — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 31, 2017

Smooth iron shots pic.twitter.com/v9XLROZnfW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 7, 2017

A huge thank you to @kevin_chappell for joining me on the range for a fun exhibition with #TWInvitational guests @tgrliveevents pic.twitter.com/QZiSDv7zPk — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 10, 2017

Woods had lower back surgery in April — his fourth.

“He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed,” agent Mark Steinberg said via ESPN last week. “He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way.”