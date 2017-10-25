Zach Johnson helps 'Wish' come true for young boy

Six-year-old Jaxson loves golf.

His family recently partnered with Make-A-Wish and Topgolf to build a putting green in their backyard for the boy, who has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The condition prohibits Jaxson from playing higher-impact activities for fear of overexerting his heart. Golf became a perfect fit for the boy, who has been working on his swing since he could walk.

On his wish day, Topgolf also gave Jaxson a set of golf clubs and a signed Masters flag by Zach Johnson. The 2007 Masters champion also invited young Jaxson to ride along in a golf cart during the week of the 2018 John Deere Classic.