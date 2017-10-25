Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Zach Johnson helps 'Wish' come true for young boy

Zach johnson top golf kid Make-A-Wish

Zach Johnson helps 'Wish' come true for young boy

Quick Shots

Zach Johnson helps 'Wish' come true for young boy

Six-year-old Jaxson loves golf. 

His family recently partnered with Make-A-Wish and Topgolf to build a putting green in their backyard for the boy, who has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Zach Johnson topgolf kid

Thanks to 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson, young Jaxson got an extra-special bonus from Make-A-Wish and Topgolf.

The condition prohibits Jaxson from playing  higher-impact activities for fear of overexerting his heart. Golf became a perfect fit for the boy, who has been working on his swing since he could walk.

On his wish day, Topgolf also gave Jaxson a set of golf clubs and a signed Masters flag by Zach Johnson. The 2007 Masters champion also invited young Jaxson to ride along in a golf cart during the week of the 2018 John Deere Classic. 

, , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home