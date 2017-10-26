Justin Thomas' 2018 Masters odds improve; Jordan Spieth still favorite

Justin Thomas, who won five times last season en route to PGA Tour Player of the Year honors and also won last week at the CJ Cup, is rising up the list of 2018 Masters betting favorites.
Thomas opened as a 25-to-1 favorite in August before moving to 20-1. After his win in South Korea, though, Thomas is now 12-1, only behind Jordan Spieth (7-1), Dustin Johnson (9-1) and Rory McIlroy (10-1).
As for Tiger Woods, the 14-time major winner is listed at 100-1.
Here is a look at the players listed at better than 100-1:
- 7-1: Spieth
- 9-1: D. Johnson
- 10-1: McIlroy
- 12-1: Thomas
- 15-1: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler
- 20-1: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm
- 25-1: Brooks Koepka
- 30-1: Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey
- 40-1: Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson
- 50-1: Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman
- 60-1: Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele
- 80-1: Lee Westwood, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton
