Koepka brothers lead respective pro events, eye victories in same week

Bob Koepka stayed up late into the early-morning hours Thursday to follow his two sons, Brooks and Chase, who are competing in different continents this week.

Much to Pops’ delight, his boys lead their respective tournaments. Brooks shot 8-under 64 and leads the WGC-HSBC Champions in China by a shot. Chase is playing on the European Challenge Tour and is tied for the 36-hole lead at the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge in United Arab Emirates.

Now that is the best looking leaderboard a Dad could ever want #no sleep https://t.co/I9h01k4Axz — Bob Koepka (@BobKoepka) October 26, 2017

What a great morning both boys in the lead now to get some sleep #ProudDad https://t.co/m4h2az7dRa — Bob Koepka (@BobKoepka) October 26, 2017

It is believed that brothers have never won two world-ranked pro events in the same week, though David Duval and his dad won on the same day in 1999 when David captured The Players and Bob won the Emerald Coast Classic on the Champions Tour.

Brooks and Chase teamed up last season to finish T-5 at the Zurich Classic.

You can bet Bob Koepka will be resting up Thursday afternoon so he can pull an all-nighter again Thursday night as his sons look to keep their leads.