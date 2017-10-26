Noah Goodwin, Rachel Heck named 2017 AJGA Rolex Junior Players of the Year

Before this year, only four golfers have won the AJGA Rolex Junior Boys Player of the Year award in consecutive years – Tracy Phillips, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Brian Harman.

Now, a fifth golfer can be added to that list.

Noah Goodwin, a 17-year-old from Corinth, Texas, was recently named player of the year for the second straight year. Goodwin won the AJGA CB&I/Simplify Boys Championship in February before winning the U.S. Junior Amateur in July, a year after he finished runner-up.

Goodwin, who will start college at SMU this spring, is ranked No. 1 by the AJGA and Golfweek, No. 2 by Junior Golf Scoreboard and No. 13 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Other highlights for Goodwin included a quarterfinals appearance at the 2016 Polo Junior Golf Classic last November and a 1-1-1 showing at the inaugural Junior Presidents Cup.

“It is an honor to be named the 2017 Rolex Junior Player of the Year,” Goodwin said. “To win this award for two consecutive years is such a blessing. The AJGA is the premier junior golf association at the national level and has provided me the opportunity to play against elite golfers from across the country, which helped me become a better golfer. I am grateful to my family, friends, coach Cameron McCormick, Rolex and the AJGA for making this award possible.”

BOYS FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICANS

Garrett Barber, Stuart, Fla.

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C.

Prescott Butler, Old Westbury, N.Y.

Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky.

Noah Goodwin, Corinth, Texas (POY)

Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash.

Kaiwen Liu, San Diego, Calif.

William Mouw, Chino, Calif.

Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C.

Karl Vilips, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Shuai Ming Wong, The Woodlands, Texas

Wocheng (Aden) Ye, Lake Mary, Fla.

Rachel Heck has had quite the year. In fact, the 15-year-old Stanford commit from Memphis, Tenn., hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in a junior event since June 2016.

Last November, Heck started her season with a semifinals appearance at the 2016 Polo Golf Junior Classic. This year, she won the Rolex Girls Junior, finished second at the Thunderbird International Junior and ANA Junior Inspiration, and added top-5s at the ANNIKA Invitational and Kathy Whitworth Invitational.

But that’s not all. Heck was also the youngest competitor to make the cut at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open in July. She also went 2-0-2 in the Wyndham Cup and 3-0 at the Ping Junior Solheim Cup.

Heck is ranked No. 1 by the AJGA, No. 2 by Junior Golf Scoreboard and No. 3 by Golfweek, while also standing No. 32 in the women’s WAGR.

“Being named the Rolex Junior Player of the Year is a dream come true,” Heck said. “I am humbled to be added to the list of names of all the amazing golfers who have won this award, and I am incredibly grateful to the AJGA, Rolex and to everyone who has helped make this possible.”

GIRLS FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICANS