Phil Mickelson thought he could escape a Dustin Johnson headlock...

Phil Mickelson is a smart individual. But when it came to determining the strength of Dustin Johnson last year after the Ryder Cup, Mickelson couldn’t have been more wrong.

The moment came late into Team USA’s celebration of its victory at Hazeltine, and according to Golf Digest’s John Feinstein, Mickelson and Johnson got into an argument about whether Phil could escape if Johnson put him in a headlock.

“No chance, dude,” Johnson said during the debate. Mickelson responded with, “Let’s find out.”

So Johnson put Mickelson into a headlock as a crowd gathered around them. Mickelson tried with all his might but couldn’t get loose. He tried two more times and failed on both attempts.

“By the time it was over, Phil looked pretty beat up. He had no shot,” Steve Stricker said, which Feinstein recounted in his new book, The First Major: The Inside Story of the 2016 Ryder Cup.

“What can I tell you?” Mickelson said later. “I thought I could do it.”