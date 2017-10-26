Twice as nice: Pepperdine's Clay Feagler makes aces in consecutive rounds

Pepperdine’s Clay Feagler recorded an ace on back-to-back days of competition at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate. The best part? His entire team was there to celebrate.

At most college golf tournaments, players compete alongside student-athletes from different programs. But at Royal Oaks, all five players and coaches from the same team tackle each hole together.

Needless to say, the Waves went nuts.

“It felt like I was on a basketball team making a three-pointer to win NCAAs,” said Feagler of the high-fiving, chest-bumping revelry that took place after each ace.

Feagler’s first hole-in-one came Monday on the 192-yard fourth hole. He hit a 5-iron in calm conditions, saw the ball go in but had still had doubts.

Feagler, a sophomore from Laguna Niguel, Calif., said his heart raced for most of the remaining round, and he had trouble getting comfortable. By the second round of the 36-hole day in Dallas, he had found his groove, posting a 4-under 67.

Feagler’s second ace of the tournament came on Tuesday in the final round. He hit a solid 7-iron from 179 yards in a slight downwind to a difficult back-right hole location.

“I got two,” Feagler said as his teammates jumped around in disbelief.

“Is this the same guy?” people asked.

The Michigan coach happened to be standing nearby when Feagler holed out on No. 8. He went in for a hug to see if some of Feagler’s mojo might rub off.

“The hole looks bigger I guess,” Feagler reasoned.

Folks around Royal Oaks began referring to the 19-year-old as a local legend. This actually marked Feagler’s third hole-in-one in competition. At age 10, he knocked one in from 130 yards with a 7-iron at Birch Hills Golf Course in Brea, Calif. His dad has the ball on display in his home office.

Feagler kept both balls from Royal Oaks to have framed.

“It’s unthinkable,” said.

Unforgettable too.

