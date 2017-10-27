Armstrong retains lead at Golfweek U.S. Super Senior & Legends National Championship

Coming off a fourteen-start season that included a win at the SOS John Kline Super Senior, John Armstrong is trying to add another victory to his 2017 tally.

“I’ve had a really good year so far,” said Armstrong, “and to win this inaugural Golfweek U.S. Super Senior & Legends National Championship would be really big for me.”

Armstrong, who is a retired high-school teacher and coach, posted consecutive 72s for a two-day total of 144 and heads to the final round with a two-shot lead over Dave Crocker of Bluffton, N.C., who carded rounds of 74 and 72 for a 146 total.

“I can’t look in the rear-view mirror tomorrow” Armstrong said. “There are too many good players out here. I’ve just got to play my own game and worry about what I’m doing.”

“Doug Hess gave me a chipping lesson yesterday after our first round and it really paid off,” Armstrong said. “I got up and down every time today. Doug kept shaking his head and saying, I don’t know why I showed you that.”

When talking about his life and the game he loves, Armstrong said, “There was a time in my life when making a bogey would make me nuts. I finally realized that there are a lot of things in my life that are more important than playing golf and making a bogey.”

“When I was coaching and one of my athletes made a bad play, I’d tell them – the next play, the next play.”

It’s taken Armstrong a lifetime to get to that next play. The next play, the next play. For Armstrong, great things have started to happen with the next play!

Randolph Russell of Saint Simons Island, Ga., and Garrett Garland of Huntersville, N.C., have a duel going for the top spot in the Legends division. Russell, with a pair of 72s now leads Garland by one shot heading into the final day. Top ranked Legend, George Washburn of Frederic, Md., is just two back after playing himself into contention by posting rounds of 76 and 70 for a two-day total of 146.

If Armstrong and Washburn can pull out a victory, it will be an all Maryland sweep! Stranger things have happened.