Dustin Johnson shoots 63 after switching putters in China

Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, shot 63 on Friday at the WGC-HSBC Champions to take a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka. What made the round especially notable is Johnson switched to a new putter – a TaylorMade Spider Tour – about 20 minutes before he teed off at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China.

“I was coming from the range when I grabbed it. So it was about literally 15, 20 minutes before I teed off,” Johnson said after his round. “I hit a few putts and it felt good. It was going where I was looking, so I put in the bag.”

Johnson used a TaylorMade Spider Tour fitted with a SuperStroke Countercore Pistol GT 1.0 grip (without the internal weight) for much of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season but recently has tried different blade and mid-size mallet putters, including a TaylorMade TP Collection Juno prototype. He used a Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype to win the 2016 U.S. Open.

The Spider Tour has seen a lot of recent use on the PGA Tour. Sergio Garcia used one to win the Masters this year, and the model is used by Jon Rahm, Charl Schwartzel and several other pros. Jason Day used a red Spider Tour during the 2015-16 PGA Tour season when he set the ShotLink-era record for the lowest strokes gained: putting average for a season (1.13).