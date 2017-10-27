Jordan Spieth says Barack Obama beat him in golf match, messed with him about aliens

It was obvious there were going to be some fun stories when Jordan Spieth, Barack Obama and Steph Curry got together for a round of golf.

But it may be good times at the expense of Spieth’s sanity.

The 24-year-old went on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday and discussed the recent round in Dallas.

He specifically talked about interesting tidbits from Obama during play, and oh were they good.

On the green at the seventh hole, Spieth asked Obama what was the one thing he wasn’t prepared for as president that he would give a president-elect some advice on.

Before we get into the answer: Good question, Jordan!

OK, so the response. Spieth relayed that Obama replied with a long, serious answer about the magnitude of the job and the responsibility of being the first to act in a lot of circumstances.

And then, as Obama finished up and was about to go up to hit his putt, he closed it with this all-time great line: “And you won’t believe what the aliens look like. They’re freaking crazy-looking.”

Oh my!

Obama then made the putt and gave Spieth a wink but said nothing more. So, so smooth … and unnerving.

So yeah, if you’re Spieth in this scenario, nothing could prepare you for this level of messing around. He had the reaction we think most of us would.

“I’m sitting there like, I’m not going to sleep for a week!” Spieth said.

Apparently, Obama’s antics didn’t end there.

Spieth was in team two-on-two match against the former president, who had a 10-foot double-breaking putt at 18 to win the contest.

It’s a putt Spieth says he’s never seen anyone make. And to put even more pressure on here, a small crowd had gathered around.

But, according to Spieth, Obama responded to situation with a stunning nonchalance: “He said, ‘When there’s a crowd on the last hole, I never miss,’ ” Spieth said.

What’d Obama do? Drained it dead-center with perfect speed to win the match. He also said to Spieth “Told ya” after he closed it out.

So this is apparently what one should expect when playing with Obama. Enjoy the full clip of Spieth’s commentary here: