Tiger Woods goes to World Series game, posts about special experience

Tiger Woods’ sporting fandom continues to give us a glimpse that the man is finding his way back.

OK, the 41-year-old is no stranger to swing videos of late, including the return of the stinger, but it’s still a good sign to see him out and about outside of golf as well.

After completing a drug treatment program following his DUI arrest, Woods posted from a soccer friendly and was spotted at tennis’ U.S. Open.

But we now possibly have the biggest Woods sports-event sighting yet. He was seen at Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday and proceeded the following day to post about his experience on Twitter.

I last went to the #WorldSeries with my Dad in 1988, also game 2. Amazing to be back almost 30 years later. Let’s go Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/YWGnL4zWw9 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 26, 2017

That had to bring back some cool memories for Woods – who went Wednesday in a sweet Jackie Robinson jersey – considering how close he was to his late father. As for the outcome, well Woods’ Dodgers got handed a brutal 7-6 defeat by the Houston Astros. The series is tied, 1-1.

Also, props to caddie Joe LaCava for representing his New York Giants despite being at a baseball game (and the fact that the team is 1-6).

Erica Herman, Woods’ girlfriend, is also visible in this photo.

Here’s another shot, this time a candid, of Woods enjoying the game.

Woods’ return to golf remains a mystery, although it gets more promising every week it seems.

We may see some more of Woods in the near future, too. His beloved Dodgers host Games 6 and 7 if the series gets to that point.

Maybe some more sightings of the 14-time major champion are coming.

