Tiger Woods goes to World Series game, posts about special experience

@TigerWoods

Quick Shots

Tiger Woods’ sporting fandom continues to give us a glimpse that the man is finding his way back.

OK, the 41-year-old is no stranger to swing videos of late, including the return of the stinger, but it’s still a good sign to see him out and about outside of golf as well.

After completing a drug treatment program following his DUI arrest, Woods posted from a soccer friendly and was spotted at tennis’ U.S. Open.

But we now possibly have the biggest Woods sports-event sighting yet. He was seen at Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday and proceeded the following day to post about his experience on Twitter.

That had to bring back some cool memories for Woods – who went Wednesday in a sweet Jackie Robinson jersey – considering how close he was to his late father. As for the outcome, well Woods’ Dodgers got handed a brutal 7-6 defeat by the Houston Astros. The series is tied, 1-1.

Also, props to caddie Joe LaCava for representing his New York Giants despite being at a baseball game (and the fact that the team is 1-6).

Erica Herman, Woods’ girlfriend, is also visible in this photo.

Here’s another shot, this time a candid, of Woods enjoying the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 25: Tiger Woods attends The 2017 World Series – Game 2 at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Woods’ return to golf remains a mystery, although it gets more promising every week it seems.

We may see some more of Woods in the near future, too. His beloved Dodgers host Games 6 and 7 if the series gets to that point.

Maybe some more sightings of the 14-time major champion are coming.

