Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

By Melissa E. Holsman and Will Greenlee, TCPalm.com

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Famed golfer Tiger Woods appeared before a judge Friday to formalize a plea deal involving his May DUI charge in Palm Beach County.

Appearing before Palm Beach County Court Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, Woods stood next to his attorney, Douglas Duncan, as he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving as part of a diversion program he’s entering to resolve his case.

Woods answered the judge’s questions with brief yes and no replies.

The hearing was at the North County Government Center in front of Palm Beach County Court Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo. The facility is about a 13-mile drive from Woods’ listed address on Jupiter Island in Martin County.

Woods, 41, was arrested after police found him inside his running car with a blinker on.

Woods’ arraignment originally was scheduled for Aug. 9 but was moved to Wednesday, and then delayed again to today.

Court papers showed Woods must be present at today’s hearing.

After an August hearing Woods didn’t attend, Mike Edmondson, with the 15th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, said Woods would be entered into a first-time DUI offender program. The 15th Circuit serves Palm Beach County.