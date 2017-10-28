Jack Nicklaus a guest picker at College GameDay, arriving with a caddie

A Big Ten powerhouse showdown with possible College Football Playoff implications goes down Saturday night between Ohio State and Penn State (the Buckeyes are the home team). So it’s no surprise that ESPN’s College GameDay went to Columbus, Ohio, this week.

And the Buckeyes brought out the big guns.

The College GameDay program includes a guest picker, and this week that honor belonged to an Ohio State legend … Jack Nicklaus.

The 18-time major champion is a Columbus native, grew up a Buckeye fan and played his college golf at Ohio State.

So yeah, not a bad guy to bring out when you host GameDay.

Excited to be at the "Shoe" tomorrow and join the @espn @CollegeGameDay crew as the guest picker. I could use your help! Go Bucks! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/mjyNhIrKfw — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 28, 2017

The Golden Bear has arrived! pic.twitter.com/dBeodobMZ5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 28, 2017

On his way in, Nicklaus was asked what it was like dotting the “i” in 2006 at a Buckeyes football game.

“I’ve been in front of a lot of people, but all of a sudden you’re walking out in front of 110,000 and they say don’t trip over that white line,” Nicklaus said, with a laugh.

Also, Nicklaus arrived with a caddie!

Here he is on the set of GameDay.

Nicklaus made his picks, and showed off his football knowledge in doing so. When he was asked for a Penn State vs. Ohio State selection, Nicklaus’ response was classic: “You’ve got to be kidding.”

He then obviously chose the Buckeyes.

It’s cool to see the Golden Bear in this setting. Here are Nicklaus’ picks…

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia:

Oklahoma State

Reason: He has an old golf friend named Mason Rudolph. Oklahoma State’s starting QB is named Mason Rudolph. So there you go.

TCU vs. Iowa State:

TCU

Reason: He has a grandson that goes to TCU. Can’t pick against that!

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson:

Clemson

Reason: Clemson is too good, but Georgia Tech will put up a fight.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M

Reason: Toss-up, but the Aggies are at home.

Georgia vs. Florida:

Georgia

Reason: He has a daughter, a son-in-law and a granddaughter at Georgia, so … see TCU.

Washington State vs. Arizona:

Washington State

Reason: The Cougars are a better team.

USC vs. Arizona State:

Arziona State

Reason: The Trojans are banged up and the Sun Devils are healthy.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern:

Michigan State

Reason: The Spartans are young and are getting better every week.

North Carolina State vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame

Reason: The Fighting Irish are too good, even if he is an ACC fan.

Penn State vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State

Reason: This says it all from him, “You’ve got to be kidding.”