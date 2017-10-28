Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Lin Yuxin, 17, moves into 54-hole lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Lin Yuxin of China birdied the 18th hole for a 2-under 69, giving him a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur and a shot at playing in the Masters and The Open next year.

Lin recovered from a triple bogey on the sixth hole at Royal Wellington – his second of the week – with three birdies over his last five holes.

He was at 8-under 205 and led by one shot over Min Woo Lee of Australia and Andy Zhang, a sophomore at Florida who qualified for the U.S. Open at age 14. Lee birdied the 18th for a 71. Zhang shot 67.

Yuan Yechun was three shots behind, giving China three of the top six spots on the leaderboard.

