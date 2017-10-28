Lin Yuxin closes with eagle to win Asia-Pacific Amateur, earns Masters and British Open spots

With a finish worthy of a champion, Lin Yuxin earned two spots into 2018 majors.

The 17-year-old showed no nerves for a teenager down the stretch with so much on the line, birdieing the par-4 17th at Royal Wellington Golf Club to take a one-shot lead over Andy Zhang and then emphatically closing with eagle at the par-5 18th to seal his title hopes at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Lin Yuxin becomes third player from China to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. He will now play in @TheMasters and @TheOpen! #AAC2017 pic.twitter.com/dOgGRGaNWt — AAC_Golf (@AAC_Golf) October 29, 2017

The birdie-eagle finish for the left-hander gave him a closing 6-under 65 and a 14-under total for the tournament, good for a three-shot win over Zhang.

With the victory, Yuxin earns berths into the 2018 Masters and Open Championship. He also becomes the second Chinese player in three years (Cheng Jin, 2015) and third overall (China’s Guan Tianlang finished first in 2012) to win this event.

Yuxin, who held the 54-hole lead by a shot, entered the tournament at No. 338 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He impressed earlier this month at the Challenge Tour’s Hainan Open, where he earned a T-7 finish. He also finished T-39 at the European Tour’s Shenzhen International in April.

This was his second appearance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, having finished in a tie for 21st there in 2016.

Zhang, a sophomore at Florida, competed in the U.S. Open in 2012 at age 14 but has not participated in a major since. He birdied four of his first six holes Sunday at Royal Wellington to take the lead, but Zhang would only add on one more at 13 and made a bogey at 15. Zhang is ranked No. 39 in the WAGR, and with his closing 4-under 67 ensured Chinese players finished 1-2 in New Zealand.

Carl Yuan, another golfer from China, tied for third at 7 under alongside Min Woo Lee (the 36-hole leader).

Jin closed in 65 to jump 10 spots to solo fifth at 6 under. Shae Wools-Cobb, the 18-hole leader, placed in a tie for sixth at 5 under.