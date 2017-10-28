Player DQ'd from WGC event for missing tee time, still makes $43,000

The perks of appearing at a World Golf Championships event go beyond the large purse and a chance to beat a highly-rated field.

There’s also the fact that there’s no cut.

For any players then, that means finishing 72 holes guarantees them official money, no matter what they shoot. And even if they can’t complete those 72, well that money won’t be official but they still get the cash.

Shugo Imahira encountered this situation Saturday. The Japanese player, who mainly competes in his home country on the Japan Golf Tour, was scheduled to embark on his third round at the WGC-HSBC Champions at 10:35 a.m. local time. But he didn’t show up.

Golf Channel’s Will Gray confirmed via the PGA Tour that Imahira had been disqualified for missing his tee time. Imahira apparently had mistakenly seen a wrong starting time.

That’s a tough break, but Imahira won’t go away empty-handed. It may be unofficial money, but with his DQ, Imahira gets the last-place check of $43,000.

Per Tour, Shugo Imahira DQ'd in China bc he had "mistakenly seen wrong starting time" & didn't show up for R3. Still gets last-place $43K. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) October 28, 2017

That’s certainly a nice consolation.

If this sounds familiar to you, Daniel Berger withdrew after his opening tee shot at last year’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Berger had a shoulder injury and wasn’t going to be able to play, but he would take home $50,500 (last-place money) if he hit at least one shot in the tournament before withdrawing.

So he did just that.

Imahira’s action of course was unintentional but produces the same result.

The 25-year-old won his first Japan Golf Tour event earlier this year and is currently ranked 98th in the world.