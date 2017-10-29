Actor who played Shooter McGavin arrested for DUI

Christopher McDonald had a rough weekend, as TMZ reports he was arrested for drunk driving Saturday evening.

If the name Christopher McDonald draws a blank, you probably remember him as the actor who played Shooter McGavin in the movie “Happy Gilmore.”

McDonald has actually appeared in almost 200 films (including another golf one, “The Squeeze”), but his most famous role is far and away his turn as a golfing villain in McGavin.

According to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, McDonald was driving in the Lake Arrowhead area in California around 9 p.m. local time Saturday when he was taken into custody.

An eyewitness told TMZ that McDonald drove his Porsche off the highway, took out a gas meter and ended up in an embankment.

The eyewitness further told TMZ that McDonald relayed to cops that he was in “Happy Gilmore,” a celebrity card ploy that did not appear to work.

You can find the McDonald mugshot here.

This is actually McDonald’s second drunk driving case: He was also arrested in Wilmington, N.C., in 2013 for a DWI.

As TMZ reports, McDonald was going to be kept in jail until he sobered up and would be released without bail.