John Daly suffers scary knee injury that forces WD

It’s been a thrill to see John Daly compete (and win) on the PGA Tour Champions. But what happened Saturday we hope is not as frightening as it seemed.

Daly withdrew Saturday from the PowerShares QQQ Championship after a scary moment. The 51-year-old apparently went down after teeing off at the par-4 ninth at Sherwood Country Club due to a right knee injury.

He had to be helped off the course and promptly withdrew.

Our thoughts are with @PGA_JohnDaly who was forced to WD from the @PwrShrsQQQChamp due to a knee injury. Get well soon, JD. pic.twitter.com/xmLI4DyiFV — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 28, 2017

Remarkably, Daly was 4 under and in contention to win before his early exit despite his knee woes, which are unfortunately not new.

Daly actually withdrew as well from the previous week’s event. He relayed on Twitter after last week’s WD that his knee was giving him issues – specifically cartilage being soft and a pair of bone spurs with massive arthritis. Daly had hoped a cortisone shot would get him through the next few weeks.

Thx 4 well wishes! Knee locked up 2day. XRays show cartilage is soft & 2 bone spurs w/massive arthritis-Cortisone to get thru next few weeks pic.twitter.com/ufmHEG3vIs — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) October 20, 2017

We’re hopeful that’s still the case. The PGA Tour Champions is currently in the midst of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, with each of the last two weeks being playoff events.

The finale, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, will take place from Nov. 10-12. The top 36 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after this week will be eligible for that final event.

Daly, who captured his opening PGA Tour Champions title in May at the Insperity Invitational, currently sits at 29th in the standings, and even with the WD should make it in.

Of course whether he’ll be healthy enough to compete that week is uncertain at this point.