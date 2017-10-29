Langer tops Jimenez in playoff to win 7th PGA Tour Champions title of season

PGA Tour Champions
PowerShares QQQ Championship
Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
WINNER: Bernhard Langer
MONEY: $305,000
SCORE: 11-under 205
BUZZ: Langer defeated Miguel Angel Jimenez in a two-hole playoff to capture the second leg of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs and win his seventh title of the season. Langer, 60, put together a final-round 5-under 67 to overtake 54-hole leader David Toms, who finished third. A lipped-out 15-foot birdie putt on his 72nd hole left Langer in a tie with Jimenez, but two playoff holes later at the par-4 18th, Langer sunk a 30-footer for birdie to seal the victory.
