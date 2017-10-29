VIDEO: PGA Tour rookie beats ping-pong master Matt Kuchar

A legend has been slain.

Matt Kuchar has garnered a reputation for some serious ping-pong skills. He’s considered among the best in the sport among pro golfers.

Is he unbeatable, though? Nope. And we have proof.

Footage has surfaced of a ping-pong match ahead of the WGC-HSBC Champions between Kuchar and PGA Tour rookie Marty Dou.

Was the 20-year-old frightened to compete against the ping-pong master? Apparently not, because he took him down.

China went 1-up on USA in ping pong. Can Dou Zecheng trump Kuchar and co on the golf course ? #HSBCChampions pic.twitter.com/ei09B4lkrc — Chuah Choo Chiang (@chuahcc) October 25, 2017

Respect, Mr. Dou.

If it’s any consolation for Kuchar, he waxed Dou on the golf course. Kuchar finished the week in a tie for 31st at 1 under, 10 shots ahead of Dou (who tied for 69th).

Still, this has got to sting for Kuch. This is a blow to his ping-pong reputation. We’ll be interested to see how he bounces back.