Charley Hoffman to donate full Shriners winnings to Las Vegas victims

Charley Hoffman will help out Las Vegas in a big way after the city was rocked by the tragic Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 dead and over 500 wounded.

As Golf World has confirmed with Joel Schuchmann, the PGA Tour’s VP of Communications, Hoffman will donate 100 percent of his earnings at this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, played at TPC Summerlin in Vegas, to victims of the recent Vegas shooting.

Golf Digest has confirmed that if Hoffman misses the cut, he will donate a minimum of $20,000.

The 40-year-old played his college golf at UNLV and is a current Vegas resident, which makes the recent tragedy something that hits closer to home.

Hoffman continues an uplifting trend of golfers helping out after tragedies. Stacy Lewis provided the greatest example this year when she pledged her full winnings at the Cambia Portland Classic to relief in her hometown of Houston after Hurricane Harvey hit … and then she won the event to break a three-year victory drought.

Hoffman also hosts a charity event during Shriners week.

He has missed the cut in his last three trips to Shriners, but he did post a solo fourth there in 2013.