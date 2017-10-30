Georgia Southern's Steven Fisk becomes latest member of Club 60 in college golf

The first 59 in college golf was so close Monday, but adding another member to Club 60 was a nice consolation.

Steven Fisk, of Georgia Southern, fired a 12-under 60 in the second round at the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational to become the 13th college golfer to post that magic 60 number.

And he did so despite some blown chances at the end.

The junior, who opened his round at No. 10 at Makai Golf Club at Princeville, began his day birdie-birdie and went out in 6-under 30. He proceeded to birdie Nos. 1-3 and eagled the fifth to move to 11 under for the round.

A birdie at the seventh put him 12 under on the day and in need of a birdie-par finish for a sub-60 round.

Fisk drove the green at the par-4 eighth and would lag to 4 feet for birdie, which would’ve moved him to 13 under for the round and in need of just a par at the last for a 59.

But he missed the putt low. Fisk gave himself a 16-footer for birdie at No. 9 for 59, yet that putt failed to drop as well.

Steven Fisk with a great effort from about 16 feet on his last hole that narrowly missed. Shot 60. @GaSouthernGolf pic.twitter.com/UpMjFjuGi4 — Roy Edwards (@RoyEdwardsCU) October 30, 2017

Still, the 60 was a course and school record and rocketed Fisk 31 spots to solo third at 13 under.

“Steven played incredible today,” said Carter Collins, Georgia Southern’s head coach.

The Eagles are in 16th place in the 20-team field with one round to go.

We improved our team score by 16 shots from yesterday – it helps when @steven_fisk shoots a new program & course record 60!!#GATA🤙🏻🦅

6️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Fqj6obZTsw — GS Men's Golf (@GaSouthernGolf) October 31, 2017

Fisk currently sits at fifth in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, a lofty perch he has acquired thanks to wins in his last two starts.

Now, he’s added another special day to a strong fall.

• • •

The Members of Club 60

Player School Tournament Course Relation to Par Steven Fisk Georgia Southern 2017 Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational Makai Golf Club at Princeville (-12) Juan Jose Guerra Nova Southeastern 2017 The Battle at the Shores Normandy Shores Golf Course (-11) Li Wang Yale 2016 Macdonald Cup Yale Golf Course (-10) Markus Lindberg Missouri-St. Louis 2016 Arch Cup The Country Club at The Legends (-11) Michael Miranda St. Thomas Aquinas 2015 Dowling September Shootout Tall Grass GC (-11) Tomasz Anderson Jacksonville State 2014 Golfweek Program Challenge True Blue Golf Club (-12) Matthew Carvell Southeastern Louisiana 2008 Aldila Scenic City Invitational Council Fire GC (-12) Zach Bixler Washington 2007 Alister Mackenzie Invitational Meadow Club (-11) Michael Schachner Duke 2007 NCAA Championship Golden Horseshoe GC (-10) Daniel Summerhays BYU 2006 NCAA Fall Preview Golden Horseshoe GC (-10) Brock Mackenzie Washington 2003 Oregon Duck Invitational Eugene CC (-12) Bryce Molder Georgia Tech 2000 Palmetto Dunes Collegiate Arthur Hills Course at Palmetto Dunes (-12) Paul Casey Arizona State 1999 Pac-10 Championship Broadmoor GC (-10)