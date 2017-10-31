Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

The Asian Swing is over as the PGA Tour returns to the U.S. for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The Las Vegas event is played at TPC Summerlin, a par-71 layout listed at 7,255 yards. The course has played host for 10 straight years and features bentgrass greens and Bermuda rough.

Key stats to look at this week are strokes gained: tee to green, driving accuracy and scrambling.

Here are the top 20 fantasy-golf options for the Shriners Open:

1. Webb Simpson: Event’s second leading money winner has missed just one cut in six career cuts here with a win and two other top-4 finishes. Has cracked top 20 in five of last six Tour starts. Ranks 26th in SGTTG and sixth in scrambling.

2. Tony Finau: Coming off T-11 finish at WGC-HSBC Champions and owns two top 20s in three starts at TPC Summerlin. Ranks third in SGTTG.

3. Luke List: Finished T-15 in Vegas last year despite a third-round 73. Coming off T-5 finish in South Korea.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Cut-making machine making his Vegas debut but is coming off a T-15 showing in Shanghai.

5. Kevin Streelman: Owns five top-25s at TPC Summerlin, including a runner-up in 2014. No MCs in seven starts, either. T-13 at Safeway and T-10 at Sanderson Farms. Ranks 10th in SGTTG and T-25 in scrambling.

6. Ryan Moore: Has finished top 20 in last two Tour starts and he’s a past winner here (2012) with two top-15s since. Ranks fourth in scrambling.

7. Chesson Hadley: Followed stellar Web.com Tour campaign with T-3 finish at Safeway and runner-up at Sanderson Farms. Best finish in Vegas was a T-62 in 2015. Ranked second in SGTTG.

8. Kevin Chappell: Enjoying a nice run with no finish worse than T-35 in his last seven starts, including four top-13 finishes. Best finish in three Vegas starts is T-40, though it’s somewhat surprising considering Chappell’s ballstriking abilities.

9. Kevin Na: Vegas guy has been feast or famine here since 2011 win. He was T-2 in 2015 but also has missed two cuts in his last four starts at TPC Summerlin. Two top 10s and no MCs in last seven starts. Ranks 24th in SGTTG.

10. Scott Piercy: Seven finishes of T-28 or better, including three top-10s, in last eight starts in his hometown of Las Vegas. T-17 two starts ago at the Safeway.

11. Smylie Kaufman: Won here in 2015 and is coming off a T-4 finish at Sanderson Farms.

12. Aaron Wise: Rookie tied for 10th last year in Vegas, which he calls home. Followed an MC at Safeway with T-25 at Sanderson Farms.

13. Anirban Lahiri: Never played TPC Summerlin but has gone T-9, T-10 and T-5 in his last three starts. Ranks T-15 in driving accuracy.

14. Bryson DeChambeau: T-17 last time out at Safeway Open and has made last three cuts. T-36 in Shriners debut last year. Ranks ninth in SGTTG and fifth in scrambling.

15. Jamie Lovemark: Coming off T-5 finish in South Korea. Missed the cut last year in Vegas but was T-13 in 2015.

16. Bubba Watson: Last start her came in 2007 when he finished T-14. He also has made six of his last seven cuts.

17. Gary Woodland: T-40 in South Korea was his worst finish in his last five starts. Has never played this Vegas event.

18. Charley Hoffman: Vegas native hasn’t missed a cut on Tour since RBC Heritage. This will be his season debut and he was fourth here in 2013. However, he’s also missed three straight cuts in Vegas.

19. Nick Taylor: Started season with three straight top-25s and hasn’t missed a cut in three trips to Vegas.

20. Shawn Stefani: T-10 last week at Sanderson Farms and T-10 here last year in Vegas.